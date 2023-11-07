The Nigerian Stock Exchange is currently enjoying a run of form as the All-Share Index has hit a new all-time high, closing today at 70,613.6 points.

The equities market gained 0.19% as the market capitalization appreciated by N86 billion to close at N38.798 billion.

The market witnessed 7,100 deals, an appreciation from yesterday’s 6,837 deals. There was also an appreciation in trading volume to 449.283 million units from yesterday’s 391.014 million units. In terms of trading value, there was a decline as N5.44 billion was recorded today, down from yesterday’s N7.71 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,613.6 points

% Day Change: +0.19%

Day’s Lowest: 70,456.92 points

Day’s Highest: 70,625.53 points

% YTD: +37.78%

Market Cap: N38.80 trillion

Volume Traded: 449.28 million

Value: N5.44 billion

Deals: 7,100

Top Gainers

PZ: +10.00% to close at N22.00

GLAXOSMITH: +9.93% to close at N14.95

DAARCOMM: +9.52% to close at N0.23

JAPAULGOLD: +9.35% to close at N1.39

INTBREW: +8.43% to close at N4.15

Top Losers

NNFM: -10.00% to close at N18.00

TIP: -9.65% to close at N1.03

ROYALEX: -9.26% to close at N0.49

OMATEK: -8.77% to close at N0.52

ETERNA: -8.62% to close at N13.25

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, FBNH (+6.35%) led with 52.024 million units, followed by CHIPLC (-5.61%) with 49.526 million units, FIDELITYBK (+4.44%) with 42.020 million units, UBA (-0.24%) with 41.467 million units, and JAPAULGOLD (+9.35%) with 37.080 million units

In terms of trading value, FBNH also led with N1.026 billion worth of shares traded, followed by UBA with N847 million worth of shares traded, GTCO (+0.85%) with N475.3 million traded, ZENITHBANK (-0.89%) with N438.3 million worth of shares, and FIDELITYBK with N381.5 million worth of shares traded.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Today was a quiet trading day for the big stocks as BUACEMENT, SEPLAT, BUAFOOD, DANGCEM, MTNN, and AIRTELAFRI all recorded zero price changes today. While GTCO (+0.85%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.89%) recorded slight price changes.

For Tier-1 banks, they dominated trade in the market today, as they accounted for 54.4% of the market’s trading value. Yet, trading sentiments were varied: GTCO and FBNH saw price increases, while UBA and ZENITHBANK saw decreases. ACCESSCORP, on the other hand, experienced no price change.