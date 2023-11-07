The Canada High Commission to Nigeria in Abuja, on Monday, announced that it has suspended operations its operation in Nigeria until further notice and issued a warning against non-essential travel to the country.

The embassy issued a travel advisory, wearing against non-essential travel to Nigeria, including Abuja “due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and a significant risk of crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnapping.”

Nairametrics gathered information about the temporary closure of the Canadian embassy in Nigeria and the travel advisory from the official website of the Government of Canada.

Fire outbreak at the Canada High Commission in Abuja

Although not the reason stated for the suspension of operations in Nigeria, the Canada High Commission in Abuja on Monday witnessed a fire outbreak that killed two persons and injured two others.

Nairametrics had reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had attributed the fire outbreak to a diesel tank explosion in the generator house of the embassy.

The Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, reacted to the incident via her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation.I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the 2 people killed in this tragedy.”

Also, President Bola Tinubu, through a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesperson, consoles the Canadian government and victims of the fire outbreak.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery,” the statement said.