The NGX continued its bullish run on Monday as the All-Share Index increased by 282.69 points to close at 70,479.62.

The equities market also gained N156 billion as the market cap closed at N38.712 trillion, marking a 0.4% appreciation.

The market witnessed 6,837 deals, an appreciation from last Friday’s 6,436 deals. However, there was a decline in trading volume with 391.014 million units traded as against Friday’s 410.362 million. In terms of trading value, there was also a decline as N7.71 billion was traded today as against Friday’s N9.16 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,479.62 points

% Day Change: +0.40%

Day’s Lowest: 70,196.93 points

Day’s Highest: 70,519.31 points

% YTD: +37.52%

Market Cap: N38.71 trillion

Volume Traded: 391.01 million

Value: N7.71 billion

Deals: 6,837

Top Gainers

THOMASWY: +10.00% to close at N4.07

CHAMS: +9.90% to close at N2.02

GLAXOSMITH: +9.68% to close at N12.40

OANDO: +9.66% to close at N8.80

JAPAULGOLD: +9.45% to close at N1.27

Top Losers

ABCTRANS: -9.30% to close at N0.86

CORNERST: -9.27% to close at N1.51

CHAMPION: -9.19% to close at N3.70

INTBREW: -8.79% to close at N4.55

DAARCOMM: -8.70% to close at N0.23

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, UBA (+0.24%) led with 1.056 billion units, followed by FBNH (+1.69%) with 33.268 million units, JAPAULGOLD (+0.12%) with 21.348 million units, FIDELITYBK (+6.51%) with 20.439 million units and ACCESSCORP (+0.29%) with 19.503 million units.

In terms of value, UBA led the market with N2.14 billion, followed by GEREGU with N1.156 billion, FBNH with N602.499 million, STANBIC with N478.246 million, and ACCESSCORP with N335.651 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The stocks worth over one trillion experienced mixed sentiments as BUACEMENT (+4.43%), GTCO (+0.42%), and SEPLAT (+3.94%) experienced positive price sentiments, while ZENITHBANK (-1.76%) recorded negative sentiment. BUAFOODS and DANGCEM reported zero price changes.

Tier-1 banks mostly recorded positive price sentiments, and it drove the overall positive sentiment in the market. FBNH, UBA, GTCO, and ACCESSCORP recorded price appreciations while ZENITHBANK recorded a price decline.