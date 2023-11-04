President Bola Tinubu has directed the reactivation of the presidential project delivery tracker to enable citizens to monitor federal government infrastructural projects across the country per time.

The President made this statement during the closing session of the three-day Cabinet Retreat, on Friday in Abuja.

Tinubu stressed that his resolve to enable citizens to actively participate in governance remains steadfast. He underscored the necessity of affording every Nigerian the opportunity to oversee and report on project progress throughout the country.

He stated that he has directed his Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, to swiftly reinvigorate the tracking system, harnessing advanced digital innovations to deliver real-time oversight capabilities at their fullest.

The president also redefined the priority objectives of his administration as:

Reform the economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth. Strengthen national security for peace and prosperity. Boost agriculture to achieve food security. Unlock energy and natural resources for sustainable development. Enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth. Focus on education, health, and social investment as essential pillars of development. Accelerate diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation. Improve governance for effective service delivery.

The Role of Data in Governance

Furthermore, Bola Tinubu stated that his administration will be data-driven to track the administration’s progress and ensure transparency among the citizens.

He highlighted that data is the lifeblood of policy-driven governance in providing effective solutions to corresponding challenges.

According to him, all authorities in his administration must ensure that they demonstrate diligence, innovative thinking, commitment and an unrelenting focus on results.

“Data is the lifeblood of effective governance. It enables us to understand the challenges we face so that we can design and implement effective solutions as well as monitor and evaluate our progress. Without data, we are flying blind” , President Tinubu said.

More Insights

Speaking on each objective the administration aimed to accomplish, the President stated the following,

“I want to reiterate that the Renewed Hope Agenda is about more than just economic growth. It is also about building a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians.

“It is about creating jobs, improving education and healthcare, and reducing poverty. It is about ensuring that all Nigerians have the opportunity to succeed.

“I know that we have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am confident we can achieve our goals. We have a strong team in place, and we are committed to working together to build a better future for Nigeria.

“Let me remind you that our people are not interested in excuses, political games, or procrastination. Neither am I. They are interested in tangible results. They seek solutions to the problems that have long plagued our great nation.

“The challenge before us demands that we must put aside personal ambitions and focus on adhering to the performance bond we have all signed up to on this day. These performance bonds represent a contract we must uphold.”