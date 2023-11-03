The critical role of insurance in driving financial inclusion by protecting businesses and individual’s hard-earned cash came under the spotlight during a recent webinar discussion hosted by Olamide Olajolo, Managing Director of Coronation Insurance Plc.

Moderated by CNBC Africa Anchor Wole Famurewa, the panel of experts included: Adedeji Olowe, Founder and CEO at Lendsqr; and Babatunde Akin Moses, CEO of Sycamore. ng; and Yemisi Isidi, CEO of Triift Africa.

Following the sharing of individual perspectives, panelists responded to questions from a lively audience of webinar participants.

In a volatile market where a single event could wipe out a lifetime’s work, insurance played a critical role in both personal and business survival.

By creating a pool of capital in which the good fortune of the many assured the survival of the few who encountered misfortune, insurance had a critical role to play – primarily by making sure that Nigerians didn’t rely on their savings or assets to cover losses.

In an economy of over 40 million small businesses accounting for approximately 84% of employment and 50% of GDP, Nigeria’s low rate of insurance penetration meant that most small businesses and individuals were relying on cash to manage daily risks.

Yet even in large, successful businesses with substantial assets and secure cash flow, it was impossible to have investments or cash sufficient to cover your entire risk portfolio.

This kind of financial recklessness often challenged the ability of Nigeria’s small business sector to drive sustained growth and long-term prosperity.

Just N250,000 cover, for example, could secure over N1 billion in risk. What business could set N1 billion aside to cover their risks?

As such, it was incumbent on the industry to change the narrative on insurance.

Panellists believed that the attitude to insurance could be changed in Nigeria by providing practical examples of how simple insurance products could sustain financial inclusion by protecting income and investment.

Panelists were also at pains to demonstrate the value of insurance, especially to businesses.

Simple, affordable, products like health and life insurance for business owners, for example, could save a family or a small business owner from being wiped out by the ill health of the breadwinner or single business operator.

Access to credit was a key driver of business success across all businesses in Nigeria. Small businesses, however, struggled to access credit.

Here too, insurance had a critical role to play. Small businesses with adequate insurance coverage presented a much more secure credit proposition to reputable financial institutions, like banks, and other grade-A lenders.

As such, small businesses with just a few basic covers were far more likely to access credit on much more favourable terms.

Moreover, with most insurance providers able to advise on the risks that specific individuals or businesses faced, the simple process of purchasing insurance acted as a powerful force for financial education in Nigeria.

In short, by deepening financial literacy, Nigeria’s insurance sector was ensuring the survival of far more businesses and the prosperity of far more families.

Finally, especially in tough times and volatile exchange rates, ensuring assets purchased at more favourable US dollar values was critical for businesses that relied on imported equipment, insight or services.

Fortunately, technology has made accessing insurance in Nigeria much easier – and cheaper – with many insurers offering simple, effective risk products, simply by downloading apps onto handheld mobile phones.

As insurance became more common amongst the personal and mass small business segment, insurance was set to play a much more significant role in driving financial inclusion, preserving wealth and supporting long-term prosperity in Nigeria.