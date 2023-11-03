President Bola Tinubu has extended Nigeria’s appreciation to France for returning $150 million that was embezzled by former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

This was contained in a statement shared by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.

“Thank you for the good news on the return of Abacha loot. We appreciate your effective cooperation concerning the return of Nigeria’s money. It will be judiciously applied in attaining our development objectives,” the President told Catherine Colonna, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, who delivered the news.

Speaking on the Abacha loot, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs said the repatriation was long overdue; however, she said that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is delighted that justice is carried out in the long haul.

“It was a long process, but we are glad that it was concluded. Sometimes, justice may be slow, but this is a very good achievement,” she said.

Additionally, the President acknowledged the approval of a €100 million agreement between Nigeria and France aimed at bolstering the i-DICE program.

i-DICE is a Federal Government initiative to promote investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Creative Arts Industries.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Technology, along with the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, signed the agreement during an event in Abuja.

Tinubu lauded the deepening bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and France, emphasizing that it had progressed since his official visit to Paris immediately after his inauguration.

More on the Story

With regard to the situation in Niger Republic, President Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, affirmed that Nigeria is actively overseeing the developments in the neighboring country and is making use of all possible diplomatic channels.

“Leadership is about responding to the needs of the people; their cries, and their frustrations. Nigeria shares a border with Niger across the expanse of seven Nigerian states, and most of these states are very populated. Therefore, I need to guide ECOWAS carefully and steadily so that we manage our anger carefully.

”We have a colleague and a democratically-elected leader, President Bazoum, being used as a human shield. If we are not careful, he and his family could be endangered.

”I am deploying all appropriate back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger Republic. We recognize the wishes of our people; they do not want war, but that does not mean we can not take bold and decisive action,” the President said.

On her part, Colonna also commended President Tinubu’s leadership in ECOWAS, saying:

“We support your efforts at ECOWAS. We are behind you because we believe that constitutional order is a treasure for all countries, and democracy must be a reality.”