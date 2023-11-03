The Lilypond Export Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday revealed that between January and September 2023, it facilitated the exportation of 12,438 containers with a Free On Board value of $518.69 million.

This disclosure was made by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the data analysis provided by Odusanya on the exports facilitated by the Lilypond Export Command within the last year, agricultural goods, locally manufactured goods and solid minerals made up the bulk of the exported items. Others include foodstuff and personal effects.

What he said:

“From January to the end of September, the command has facilitated the export of 12,438 export containers. If you break them down, we have 6524 × 20-foot containers and 5914 × 40-foot containers with a FOB value of $518,690,852.93.

“For the goods, we have agricultural produce such as cocoa, cashew, soya, ginger, hibiscus flower (zobo leaves), cotton, sesame seeds and others.

“Also are locally manufactured goods like cigarettes, cosmetic items, beverages and solid minerals such as aluminium, copper, magnesium, lithium and zinc.

“We have other sundry commodities like foodstuff, personal effects and others,” he said.

Efficiency of the Lilypond Export Command

Odusanya, who described the Lilypond Export Command as a one-stop shop for export business, disclosed that the current government policy in Nigeria requires zero duty payment for export.

“Exporters don’t pay export duties, except on special occasions where goods that were otherwise imported are being re-exported. They pay 2.5 per cent levy on the current value of the goods with the government’s permission,” he said.

Also, the Maritime Union Chairman, of the Lilypond Export Terminal unit, Mr Augustine Umunnakwe, disclosed that command was efficient in terms of work.

However, Umunnakwe noted that insufficient manpower in the command was a major challenge it faced with shipping companies.