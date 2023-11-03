The NGX closed the week in the positive territory as the All-Share Index increased by 0.22% to close at 70,196.73 points.

Equities gained N75 billion as the market capitalization closed at N38.556 trillion, marking the second-highest figure this week. This week ranks as one of the most positive trading weeks in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) this year as the market recorded a week-on-week appreciation of 4.9%.

The market witnessed 6,436 deals, down from yesterday’s 8,396 deals. There was a decline in trading volume as 410.362 million shares were traded today as against 525.457 million yesterday.

However, there was an increase in trading value as N9.16 billion was traded as against yesterday’s N6.09 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,196.73 points

% Day Change: +0.22%%

Day’s Lowest: 69,807.45 points

Day’s Highest: 70,532.21 points

% YTD: +37.0%

Market Cap: N38.57 trillion

Volume Traded: 410.36 million

Value: N9.16 billion

Deals: 6,436

Top Gainers

INTBREW: +9.64% to close at N4.55

ABCTRANS: +8.86% to close at N0.86

CHAMPION: +8.82% to close at N3.70

ROYALEX: +8.00% to close at N0.54

AIICO: +7.14% to close at N0.75

Top Losers

PRESTIGE: -8.89% to close at N0.41

TANTALIZER: -8.89% to close at N0.41

CHAMS: -8.18% to close at N2.02

DAARCOMM: -8.00% to close at N0.23

SOVRENINS: -6.06% to close at N0.33

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, FIDELITYBK (+0.60%) led with 61.1 million units, followed by JAPAULGOLD (-2.31%) with 47.7 million units, UBA (-2.39%) with 30.9 million units, GTCO (+0.43%) with 29.9 million units, and AIICO (+7.14%) with 25.3 million units.

In terms of trading value, AIRTELAFRI (+5.66%) led with N2.22 billion, MTNN (-2.50%) followed with N2.06 billion, GTCO (+0.43%) with N1.05 billion, UBA (-2.39%) with N636.5 million, FIDELITYBK (+0.60%) with N514.2 million.

SWOOT Update

The stocks worth over one trillion experienced mixed sentiments in the market. BUACEMENT (-4.29%), MTNN (-2.50%) recorded price declines, while AIRTELAFRI (+5.66%), GTCO (+0.43%) recorded price appreciations. SEPLAT, ZENITHBANK, and BUAFOOD recorded zero price changes at the end of today’s trading session.