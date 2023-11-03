The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified the public that the recalled G-Fuel brand Energy drinks marketed by T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp, contain high levels of caffeine.

T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp have recalled these drinks because of excess caffeine that causes disturbances to the nervous system.

NAFDAC has also been notified about the recall of the products by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The Director General of NAFDAC, Dr. Mojisola Adeyeye said that the consumption of the product containing high levels of caffeine could cause headaches, insomnia, irritability and nervousness.

She also stated that even at low consumption levels, people who are sensitive to caffeine could experience these detrimental effects.

Adeyeye has cautioned pregnant women against consuming these products, adding that the possible health effects of consuming these products with excess caffeine include the risk of miscarrying their babies and a chance of delivering babies with low birth weight.

The NAFDAC boss also stated that the recalled products have no cautionary statement to limit the number of servings per day, adding that these products are sold online.

What She Said

“The product is not registered by NAFDAC, which implored consumers and retailers to refrain from using, selling, serving, or distributing the implicated product.”

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

“NAFDAC could also be reached on0800-162-3322 or via email: alert@nafdac.gov.ng.”

“Healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of any substandard NAFDAC-regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

“NAFDAC could also be reached through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC websitenafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on Android and IOS stores.”

“The public could also reach NAFDAC via e-mail onpharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng .”