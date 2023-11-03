The Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unconditionally release the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, or produce him in court on Monday, November 6.

This order was given by Court Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the FCT High Court on Thursday after hearing an ex parte motion, marked M/122/2023 in a Motion on Notice with the number, FCT/HC/CV/040/2023, filed by Emefiele.

Recall that Nairametrics reported the detention of Emefiele by the Department of State Service (DSS) in June, and subsequently his transfer to the EFCC last week.

The embattled former CBN governor, through his legal team, joined the Federal Government, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the EFCC chairman and the anti-corruption commission as respondents.

Justice Adeniyi ruled that the anti-graft agency to either release the plaintiff/applicant unconditionally or produce him before the court next Monday when the Motion on Notice would be heard for the purpose of being admitted to bail.

More Insights

The embattled CBN governor and two others, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro and a company, April 16 Investment Limited, were scheduled to be arraigned by the Federal Government before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT high court, Maitama, on August 17.

They were to be arraigned on a 20-count charge involving procurement fraud to the tune of N6.9 billion, conferment of advantage and conspiracy.

The former CBN governor was accused of conferring a corrupt advantage on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Limited. The offence is contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, Act, 2000.

In the charges, jointly signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar; Deputy Director, Public Prosecution, Nkiru Jones-Nebo and eight other ministry officials, accused Emefiele and the two others of allegedly purchasing a fleet of over 98 vehicles and armoured vehicles valued at N6.9 billion.

The arraignment slated for August 17 could be held as Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro was absent due to ill health, which led to the case being adjourned to August 23.