DSTV’s recent decision to raise subscription fees from N24,000 to N29,000 has drawn sharp criticism from its Nigerian customer base.

Many have voiced their dissatisfaction with this price hike, citing a lack of corresponding improvements in service quality.

One disgruntled user, Prosper, expressed his frustration by saying, “Hotels, companies etc are the reason DSTV are behaving like gods with this very us*l*ss increment they just did. Why pay so high and get almost no value of what you’re paying Is it the old and repeated movies even the cartoons are same, everything is just reshuffled.”

@the_beardedsina highlighted the adverse effects of consistent price increases, which have led to customers discontinuing their subscriptions.

“DSTV & Multichoice is funny You increased tariffs of all your subscriptions. People stopped subscribing & you’re losing customers You will be disturbing someone with customer care to ask why they haven’t subscribed. If you call me again DSTV, I will curse & swear for you.”

User @brodah_ayor criticized DSTV for its apparent disregard for customer sentiment, suggesting that Nigerians have tolerated these price hikes for far too long

“@DStvNg just doing what they like. They know that “Nigerians will adapt” We will shout for 1 week and that’s all It’s high time people start boycotting them. They are doing too much.”

@Emmanuel OC questioned the rationale behind DSTV’s subscription price increase, given the repetition of content, “Why is @DStvNg increasing the price of the subscription and they are repeating similar films programs daily, Please this is wickedness to all Nigerians.”

@Nielo, “The only time I turn on my TV and go to dstv is when it’s football time. Once football is over, dstv becomes useless… And them dey increase price. Lol.”

@maxvayshia suggested blocking DSTV and GOTV customer care agents for repeatedly raising subscription costs throughout 2023.

“I will start blocking DSTV and GOTV customer care agents. Increasing subscription cost THREE TIMES in 2023 and you are calling me for what? I’ll spray you Cameroon pepper through my phone.”

@OmotayoofLagos “Multichoice are also increasing money for DSTV and Gotv packages, people that don’t have any reasonable content like that to show their viewers.”

Contrastingly, user Olufisayo offered an alternative perspective, arguing that DSTV is often unfairly blamed. They emphasized the economic challenges involved, where DSTV pays for TV rights in USD while receiving payments in Naira.

“DSTV is always the scapegoat. Economics is simple, life tuff for you, life tuff for them. They pay most of the TV rights you have access to, in USD, while you all pay them in Naira. Think about it.”

User @DamiElebe defended DSTV’s position, urging people to recognize the economic realities. They pointed out the substantial costs associated with securing sports rights and the fact that these payments are typically made in foreign currency.

“I am tired of people complaining about DSTV changing their prices. You know what the economy is saying. Do you even know how much it is to pay for the rights of just sports alone? Do you think they are collecting naira there?”

