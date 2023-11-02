The bullish run of the NGX was halted on Thursday as the All-Share Index fell by 0.76% to close at 70,042.28 points.

The equities market lost N297 billion as the market capitalization dropped down to N38.481 trillion. The loss is attributable to profit-taking by investors, especially on the blue-chip stocks after the market hit 70,000 points for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The market witnessed 8,396 deals, a significant appreciation from the 7,444 deals witnessed yesterday. There was a 12.7% decline in trading volume with 525.457 million shares traded today as against 601.7 million yesterday.

In terms of value, the market traded N6.09 billion, as against yesterday’s N11.02 billion

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,042.28 points

% Day Change: -0.76%%

Day’s Lowest: 70,005.39 points

Day’s Highest: 70,584.69 points

% YTD: +36.7%

Market Cap: N38.48 trillion

Volume Traded: 525.46 million

Value: N6.09 billion

Deals: 8,396

Top Gainers

OMATEK: +10.00% to close at N0.55

ACADEMY: +9.83% to close at N1.90

PRESTIGE: +9.76% to close at N0.45

TANTALIZER: +9.76% to close at N0.45

ABCTRANS: +8.86% to close at N0.79

Top Losers

CHAMS: -9.84% to close at N2.20

INTBREW: -8.79% to close at N4.15

RTBRISCOE: -8.51% to close at N0.43

THOMASWY: -8.42% to close at N3.70

FBNH: -8.14% to close at N18.05

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, JAPAULGOLD (+0.78%) led with 92.015 million shares, followed by FIDELITYBK (+1.82%) with 67.033 million shares, UBA (-0.24%) with 46.313 million shares, FCMB (-1.59%) with 42.617 million shares, and CHAMS (-9.84%) with 30.951 million shares.

In terms of value, UBA led with N971.342 million, followed by MTNN (-2.44%) with N691.913 million, FIDELITYBK with N557.365 million, ZENITHBANK (-1.16%) with N466.591 million, and ACCESSCORP (-2.79%) with N434.864 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

For SWOOTs and Tier-1 banks, there was relatively negative sentiment in the market as most of them recorded a share price decline.

MTNN (-2.44%), ZENITHBANK (-1.16%), BUACEMENT (-1.87%), GTCO (-1.13%) recorded price declines. While DANGCEM, SEPLAT, and BUAFOODS recorded no share price change.

The case was not different for tier-1 banks as they all recorded price declines – FBNH (-8.14%), UBA (-0.24%), and ACCESSCORP (-2.79%).