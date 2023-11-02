After weeks of meticulous planning, testing, and eager anticipation, Konga TV, Africa’s pioneer 24-hour Buyers and Sellers TV platform, is gearing up for its much-anticipated public launch scheduled for Monday, November 6th, 2023, coinciding with Konga Yakata, Nigeria’s biggest Black Friday sales event.

Konga TV is a groundbreaking platform designed to offer the best deals and competitively priced products from a wide spectrum of sources, including manufacturers, distributors, merchants and resellers.

It is dedicated to bringing these offers to millions of savvy shoppers in Africa’s largest market.

Uniquely, Konga TV is Africa’s first-of-its-kind innovative TV platform solely dedicated to commerce, enabling genuine sellers from various sectors to reach and serve a vast audience, including underserved and unreached markets, both locally and internationally.

All transactions are seamlessly and securely facilitated by Konga Digital Logistics, with payments guaranteed by Konga Online Shopping Ltd (konga.com).

On November 6th, the Konga TV management will unveil this unique Internet Protocol TV (iPTV) channel to a global audience, following extensive internal testing.

To encourage early subscribers, Konga TV is offering numerous special offers and benefits. For merchants across diverse categories, including FMCG, Auto Dealers, Fashion, Real Estate, Computing, Home and Kitchen, Wine and Spirits, and Mobile Phones, Konga TV is providing free advertising for a limited period.

According to the management of Konga TV, it is a first-of-its-kind channel exclusively focused on commerce, aptly described as a “deal TV channel.” Politics takes a back seat; commerce takes centre stage.

Whether you are looking to sell or seeking commerce news that adds value to both merchants and shoppers, Konga TV is your one-stop platform.

It also provides storage solutions through distributed warehousing facilities nationwide and ensures prompt delivery through Konga Digital Logistics.

KongaPay, a Fintech arm, acts as a reliable interface connecting both sellers and buyers seamlessly.

Konga TV subscribers will enjoy exclusive access to curated deals across various product categories during Konga Yakata.

Customers in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt will benefit from same-day delivery, while those in other regions can expect their orders to arrive within 96 hours.

Konga TV is committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience through its enticing product assortments and deals, prioritizing shopping experiences over talk shows.

In addition, Nigerian viewers and subscribers residing abroad can take advantage of these exclusive deals by placing orders for their loved ones.

Leveraging KongaPay and Konga’s advanced logistics capabilities, they can ensure swift delivery to the recipients.

The launch of Konga TV marks a significant milestone in African commerce history. For the first time in Nigeria and beyond, merchants, whether big, small, or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and other businesses with substantial inventories or those searching for a market to showcase their products and services, have a tailor-made online TV platform to reach a diverse and expansive audience of buyers.

Market experts and observers have welcomed the emergence of Konga TV with enthusiasm, praising its niche positioning and its potential to create value for both business owners and consumers. Chris Uwaje, Chairman of Mobile Software Nigeria, expressed his perspective, noting,

“It’s an idea that has been long overdue: an online TV platform exclusively for buyers and sellers. Nigeria and indeed Africa have been missing a multimedia platform of this nature, one that bridges the gap between these two crucial segments.

This is an exciting development and one that is sure to add value across various industries for business owners and customers alike.”

Konga TV will officially launch on Wednesday, November 6th, 2023, marking a new era in Nigeria’s e-commerce landscape and bringing unprecedented opportunities to both sellers and shoppers.