BUA Foods reported its 2023 9M results showing pre-tax profits grew by 50% year on year, reaching 111.402 billion.

BUA Foods recorded impressive growth in both revenue and profit, even in the face of rising costs and foreign exchange losses, maintaining healthy profit margins.

The substantial growth in pre-tax profit can be directly attributed to the increase in revenue, primarily driven by increased sales across various product segments, especially fortified sugar and pasta.

Moreover, the gross profit showed substantial growth, surpassing both the increase in revenue and the rise in the cost of sales, signalling a positive outlook for the company’s profitability.