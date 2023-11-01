A new study from neuroscientists at Yale University has shown that Zoom conversations suppress activities in areas of the brain in charge of social interactions.

Yale neuroscientist and senior author of the study, Joy Hirsch, used sophisticated imaging tools to view the brain’s anatomy and track in real-time the brain activities of two people engaged in face-to-face conversations.

She discovered an intricate choreography of neural activity in the areas of the brain responsible for social interactions.

When she performed the same activity on two people talking via a call on Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, she observed a much different expression of neurological activities.

The research found that the neural signalling, that is an exchange of information between neurons, during online conversations was significantly suppressed compared to the brain’s activity observed in those conversing face to face.

Unique Study Design (How it was done)

Most previous research that used imaging tools to track brain activity during these types of interactions used only one person.

Hirsch’s lab developed a unique model of neuroimaging technologies that allowed them to study in real-time how two people have both face-to-face and online conversations in natural settings.

Hirsch’s team recorded the neural system responses in people engaged in live, two-person interactions, and those engaged in live two-person interactions on the Zoom platform, a platform used by many around the world.

Research findings

Social interactions are the cornerstone of all human societies, and our brains are finely tuned to process dynamic facial cues (a primary source of social information) during face-to-face conversations.

The strength of neural signalling was greatly reduced on Zoom when compared to in-person conversations.

Increased activity among those participating in face-to-face conversations was associated with increased gaze time, and increased pupil diameters, suggesting there is increased arousal in the two brains.

Increased EEG activity during face-to-face conversations was characteristic of enhanced face-processing ability.

There was more coordinated neural activity between the brains of the individuals engaging in face-to-face conversations, which suggests an increase in reciprocal exchange of social cues between the individuals involved.

What Hirsch said

“In the study, we find that the social systems of the human brain are more active during real live in-person encounters than on Zoom. Zoom appears to be an impoverished social communication system relative to in-person conditions.”

“Overall, the dynamic and natural social interactions that occur spontaneously during in-person interactions appear to be less apparent or absent during Zoom encounters.”

“These findings illustrate how important lice, face-to-face interactions are to our natural social behaviours.”

“Online representations of faces, at least with current technology, do not have the same ‘privileged access’ to social neural circuitry in the brain that is typical of the real thing.”