The entire staff of GIDI wishes to congratulate Tobi Akerele on his induction into the Forbes Business Council, as the youngest member of the 2023 assembly.

The staff acknowledges this milestone as a significant chapter in his journey as a business person. Indeed, joining the ranks of the finest minds in the business world and by extension, the real estate industry, isn’t just a reflection of how far he has come, but what he is set to achieve in the African real estate sector.

This is despite the fact that Tobi Akerele is a young entrepreneur, with over 10 years of on-field experience.

Equally, he is a result-driven individual with a successful track record in acquiring, managing, and monetizing real estate assets to maximize Return on Investment.

With the objective of creating housing solution that can reduce the housing shortfall in Africa by a significant percentage, Tobi has a demonstrated capability of working with investment partners and other stakeholders to align interests and achieve common goals.

The staff of GIDI felicitate with him, and look forward to his emergence as a business leader whose notability would reach the global stage.