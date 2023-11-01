Kemi Lewis, the CEO of KL’s Naturals & Beauty Bar and a distinguished pioneer in the Nigerian natural hair industry, was invited to showcase her expertise at the prestigious 2023 Natural Hair Industry Convention.

The event, which was held from Saturday, October 7, 2023, to Monday, October 9, 2023, in Maryland, USA, brought together luminaries and enthusiasts from the global natural hair community.

The 2023 Natural Hair Industry Convention provided an invaluable platform for professionals, product developers, salon owners, wellness experts, and business professionals well-versed in the art of Natural Hair.

Attendees were privy to the latest updates on natural hair techniques, insights into business development, healthy hair regimens, and many networking opportunities.

Kemi Lewis, renowned for her innovative contributions to the Nigerian natural hair sector, took the stage at the event as a guest instructor and panel member.

Representing Nigeria on the global stage, she shared her extensive knowledge and pioneering approach, significantly contributing to the international discourse on natural hair care.

“It was a profound honour to be acknowledged as a pioneer in the Nigerian beauty industry and to have the opportunity to share our journey and innovations with an international audience. This experience enriched our understanding of global trends and will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve our esteemed clients,” said Kemi Lewis, CEO of KL’s Naturals & Beauty Bar.

As a guest instructor, Kemi Lewis showcased some of KL’s Naturals & Beauty Bar’s unique techniques and contributions to the natural hair care landscape, presenting the essence of African heritage and innovation.

Attendees at the 2023 Natural Hair Industry Convention had the opportunity to interact with Kemi Lewis and gain valuable insights into her vision, brand ethos, and innovative approaches to natural hair care.

Kemi Lewis continues to inspire and lead the charge in revolutionizing the natural hair industry, embodying the essence of African heritage while embracing global innovation.

Her presence at the 2023 Natural Hair Industry Convention in Maryland, USA, further solidifies her status as an international pioneer, propelling KL’s Naturals & Beauty Bar to the forefront of the natural hair movement.