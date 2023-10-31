Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets have been ranked as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the oil and gas sector during the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2023 by value and volume respectively, GlobalData report has said.

This was according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData, which ranks financial advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals on which they advised.

Based on its Financial Deals Database, the leading data and analytics company reveals that Morgan Stanley achieved the leading position in terms of value by advising on $53.7 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 29 deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments:

“Morgan Stanley was the only adviser to surpass $50 billion in total deal value during Q1-Q3 2023. There was a massive jump in the total value of deals advised by it during Q1-Q3 2023 compared to Q1-Q3 2022.“Of the 12 deals advised by Morgan Stanley during Q1-Q3 2023, eight were billion-dollar deals, which also included one mega deal valued at more than $10 billion. Involvement in these big-ticket deals helped Morgan Stanley top the chart by value.

Apart from leading by value, it also occupied the sixth position by volume during Q1-Q3 2023.

“Similarly, RBC Capital Markets, apart from leading by volume, also occupied the fourth position by value, as it also managed to advise on some big-ticket deals. RBC Capital Markets advised on 10 billion-dollar deals during Q1-Q3 2023.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Goldman Sachs occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $43.9 billion worth of deals, followed by Bank of America with $34.4 billion, RBC Capital Markets with $33.9 billion, and Perella Weinberg Partners with $30.9 billion.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan occupied the second position in terms of volume with 16 deals, followed by Evercore with 14 deals, Citi with 13 deals, and Barclays with 13 deals.