The New Zealand Care Workforce Work-to-Residence Visa is a new visa program that provides eligible care workers with the chance to permanently live, work, and study in New Zealand.

Nairametrics learns that this new visa opportunity permits eligible care workers to establish permanent residence in New Zealand and offers the option to include their partner and dependent children under the age of 24 in the application.

To qualify for this visa, you must either be employed by an accredited care employer or have a job offer from one.

Here are some basic requirements of this visa program:

Age Requirement: Applicants must be 55 years of age or younger at the time of applying.

Employment: You must be currently employed by an accredited employer in New Zealand or have a valid job offer from one. Your employment must be full-time, either permanent or fixed-term for a minimum of 12 months.

Work Experience: Applicants should have a minimum of 24 months of work experience in New Zealand within a care workforce role. During this period, you should have earned at least the level 4 support workers’ minimum wage or more.

Include Family Members: If your partner or dependent children have visas for studying, working, or visiting New Zealand based on their relationship with you, it is possible to include them in your visa application.

Cost

The cost of the Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa varies depending on your circumstances. However, the base fee is NZD 4,290.

Besides the eligibility criteria and cost, there are other factors you should consider when applying for this visa:

Visa Benefits: This visa not only lets you live and work in New Zealand but also opens up opportunities for further education, fostering personal and professional growth.

Including Loved Ones: You can include your partner and dependent children in your application.

Accredited Employers: To be eligible for this visa, it’s essential to secure a job with an accredited employer or have a job offer from one.

Career in Care: If you’re passionate about caregiving, New Zealand’s care sector offers a fulfilling career. The 24-month work experience requirement ensures applicants have a strong background in this field.

How to Apply

To apply for the Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa, you must first create an Immigration New Zealand (INZ) account. Once you have created an account, you can log in and start your application.

You will need to provide a number of documents to support your application, including:

A copy of your passport

A copy of your job offer or employment contract

Evidence of your work experience in New Zealand

Evidence of your salary

A medical certificate

A police clearance certificate

Processing Times

INZ strives to complete the processing of Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa applications in approximately 10 working days.

It’s essential to remember that this is an estimate, and the actual processing time may vary, mainly depending on the complexity of your application.