President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as the new chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The president also approved the appointment of eleven other leadership representatives to the commission.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.

The president noted that the new FCSC leaders are expected to be confirmed by the Senate and commence work with immediate effect on November 30, 20230, following the end of the tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

What the FG says

Ngelale stated,

As one of fourteen Federal Executive Bodies into which Section 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended) empowers the president to appoint its Chairman and members, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to serve in the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate:

(1) Prof. Tunji Olaopa — Chairman

(2) Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba)

(3) Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu — Member (Representing Akwa Ibom | Cross River)

(4) Dr. Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra | Ebonyi | Enugu)

(5) Mr. Rufus N. Godwins — Member (Representing Rivers | Delta | Bayelsa)

(6) Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger | FCT)

(7) Mr. Aminu Nabegu — Member (Representing Jigawa | Kano)

(8) Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna | Katsina)

(9) Mr. Shehu Aliyu — Member (Representing Kebbi | Sokoto | Zamfara)

(10) Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi | Kwara)

(11) Mr. Jide Jimoh — Member (Representing Lagos | Ogun)

(12) Dr. Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun | Oyo)

“Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.”