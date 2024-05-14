Coronation Group Limited, Africa’s premier financial service partner dedicated to building enduring legacies and fostering sustainable wealth creation, proudly announces the participation of Kayode Akindele, CEO of Coronation Capital Limited, as a distinguished speaker at the prestigious 2024 Africa CEO Forum.

The forum is scheduled to take place in Kigali on Thursday, 16th May, and Friday, 17th May 2024 .

Kayode Akindele’s participation in the CEO Talk panel discussion titled “Africa at the Table: Shaping a New Future” is a testament to Coronation Group’s unwavering commitment to driving dialogue and collaboration aimed at shaping Africa’s future.

This high-profile session will explore critical topics that are pivotal to Africa’s economic development, including the Digital Agenda, Integration Agenda, and Financing Agenda.

As Africa stands at a critical juncture in its development journey, the panel will explore key themes revolving around strengthening Africa’s tech ecosystems, establishing the Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) as a robust common market, and seizing opportunities in the financial sector.

The panel, which will be moderated by Nicholas Norbrook, Managing Editor of The Africa Report, will feature distinguished speakers Beata Habyarimana, Group CEO of Bank of Kigali Group, and Corneille Karekezi, Group Managing Director & CEO of Africa Re.

Kayode Akindele’s expertise and insights will play a crucial role in advancing the forum’s aim of exploring innovative solutions and strategies for Africa’s sustainable growth and prosperity. His participation reinforces Coronation Group’s vision to create a prosperous future for our clients and the African continent.

Speaking on the event, Kayode said “We are at a pivotal moment in Africa’s history, where collaboration and innovation are essential to shaping a prosperous future for the continent. I am honoured to be part of the esteemed panel at the Africa CEO Forum, where we will delve into critical topics and explore transformative solutions for Africa’s sustainable growth and development. Coronation Group’s commitment to driving dialogue and fostering partnerships aligns perfectly with the forum’s objectives, and I look forward to contributing to meaningful discussions that will drive positive change across Africa.”

As Coronation Group embarks on its ambitious strategic regional expansion plans, leveraging key partnerships to deliver transformational solutions across Africa, Kayode Akindele’s participation serves as a testament to the Group’s dedication to fostering wealth creation for Africans.

At Coronation Group, our mission is deeply rooted in driving change through transformative solutions and fostering prosperity across Africa. Through collaborative efforts and visionary leadership, we are committed to shaping Africa’s future and creating a continent where prosperity knows no bounds.