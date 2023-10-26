The Board of Directors at VFD Group Plc has announced the appointments of Rashida Saleh and Nneka Okekearu as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company. This is according to the company’s disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

According to the statement signed by Gbeminiyi Shoda, the Group’s Company Secretary, their appointments are effective from October 25, 2023.

Profile of Rashida Saleh

According to the announcement, Rashida Saleh has over 25 years of experience as a human resources, treasury, and contract management professional.

Of which 15 years were dedicated to senior management positions in financial services and oil & gas services.

She currently serves as the head of Human Resources at Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

Profile of Nneka Okekearu

With more than twenty years of experience, she is an expert in SME development and project management. She currently serves as the Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre at the Pan-Atlantic University.

A graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, she holds a Doctorate in Entrepreneurship from the University of Bradford.

VFD Group Board Restructuring

Apart from the new board additions, the group also announced a board restructuring.

According to the announcement, the restructuring was focused on bringing in skilled and adaptable professionals to meet the company’s daily business requirements.

As part of the restructuring, the company announced that as of November 1, 2023, a Non-Executive Director, Gbenga Omolokun will transition into an Executive Director position as head of the Directorate – Technology and Operations.

The board also announced that Mr Folajimi Adeleye, the group’s Executive Director of Treasury and Operations, would be resigning from the board to take up other responsibilities within the Group. He was formerly the group’s Executive Director of Finance.