President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Presidential election stating that it is time to come together and build a great nation together.

The President stated this in a statement personally signed by him. In the statement, President Tinubu accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court on the petitions of the Labour Party and PDP and further stated that the court has done justice.

He further stated that the verdict of the apex court has further consolidated the nation’s jurisprudence and embedded it into our identity.

He said,

“I welcome the verdict of the Justice John I. Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

“The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.

There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.”

Agitation of the true winner of the election put to rest

The President also said the verdict of the apex court has finally put to rest the agitation for the true winner of the February 25 Presidential election.

He thanked the judiciary for not bowing to public pressure but standing firm on upholding the rule of law and dictates of the constitution.

He further called on all Nigerians to come together and build the nation stating “We are one family”

He concluded by thanking Nigerians for giving him the mandate to serve and further promised not to disappoint in terms of service delivery and governance.

He said,

“I send my immense gratitude to all Nigerians for the mandate to serve our country. I promise again to meet and exceed your expectations in service delivery and good governance, working with my team and trusting in the grace of God.”

“May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”