The NGX continued its bearish run during Thursday’s trading session as the All-Share Index fell by 0.18% to close at 67,084.95 points.

Equities also lost N66 billion as the market capitalization declined to N36.857 trillion, from N36.923 trillion yesterday.

The market witnessed 5,205 deals, a decline from the 5,998 deals made yesterday.

There was also a significant decline in trading volume as 267.65 million shares were traded today, an 18.8% decline from the 329.66 million shares that were traded yesterday.

In terms of trading value, there was an appreciation as the market recorded N5.11 billion as against yesterday’s N4.41 billion.

FIDELITYBK (-1.82%) led the volume chart with 39.83 million units traded, while NESTLE (+2.94%) led the value chart with deals worth N1.748 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 67,084.95 points

% Day Change: -0.18%

Day’s Lowest: 67,064.42 points

Day’s Highest: 67,211.19 points

% YTD: +30.89%

Market Cap: N36.86 trillion

Volume Traded: 267.55 million

Value: N5.11 billion

Deals: 5,205

Top Gainers and Losers

MCNICHOLS (+8.93%), UACN (+6.09%), OANDO (+4.07%), CHAMS (+3.65%), and NESTLE (+2.94%) made the list for top gainers today.

While NSLTECH (-10.00%), CWG (-9.94%), THOMASWY (-9.84%), INTBREW (-9.78%), UNIVINSURE (-8.33%), and FTNCOCOA (-8.24%) were the top losers for the day.

Top Traded Stocks

FIDELITYBK (-1.82%) led the chart of the most traded stocks in terms of volume with 39.83 million units traded. It was followed by CHAMS (+3.65%) with 23.50 million units, ACCESSCORP (+0.30%) with 20.56 million units, UBA (+0.27%) with 19.01 million units, and JAPAULGOLD (0.00%) with 18.25 million units.

With respect to value traded, NESTLE (+2.94%) led with N1.748 billion, followed by STANBIC (-3.21%) with N495.12 million, GTCO (-1.55%) with N482.13 million, UBA (+0.27%) with N357.27 million, and ACCESSCORP (+0.30%) with N347.75 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

There was no price change for BUACEM, BUAFOOD, AIRTELAFRI, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT at the close of trading. However, MTNN (-0.40%), GTCO (-1.55%), and ZENITHBANK (-1.05%) experienced price declines.

For Tier-1 Banks, FBNH (+0.625%), UBA (+0.27%), ACCESSCORP (+0.30%) experienced price appreciations while GTCO (-1.55%) and ZENITHBANK (-1.05%) recorded price declines.