Vice President Kashim Shettima has landed in the United States (US) to woo investors in Nigeria’s Agro-Food sector while participating in the African Development Bank (AfDB) World Food Prize event scheduled to be held in Iowa.

The event facilitated by Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue will commence on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President).

According to the statement, Vice President who is the Special Guest at the event will also deliver the keynote address as well as use the platform to speak to the potentialities and endowment of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Furthermore, he is scheduled to conduct crucial meetings with manufacturers, investors, and high-ranking government officials in several U.S. states.

Shettima plans to leverage the platform to highlight Nigeria’s agricultural sector’s potential and resources, attract investors, and rally support for President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives in the agro-food sector.

Shettima to hold stake meetings

The statement highlighting the Vice President’s participation in the world food international dialogue reads in part,

“His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in the United States of America to participate in the AfDB World Food Prize-facilitated Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue slated for Iowa

“As the special guest, the Vice President is due to deliver the keynote address at the event which commences on October 24th, 2023. In the itinerary of the Vice President while in the US are stake meetings across some states of the US with manufacturers, investors and top government officials.

“The Vice President will use the platform to speak to the potentialities and endowments of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, woo investors and push for commitments in achieving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandates and programmes for Nigeria’s agro-food sector.”

What You Should Know

The Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, also known as the “Borlaug Dialogue,” brings together individuals from more than 65 countries to address cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition.

Global leaders, experts, educators, students, and more will join the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue to discuss transformative solutions to achieve a sustainable, equitable, and nourishing food system.

The 2023 Borlaug Dialogue seeks to continue to offer in-person and virtual programming, providing unparalleled opportunities for engagement and networking while also ensuring global access to critical discussions.

Distinguished African leaders who in the past have used the event to canvas support for agricultural development and food sufficiency in Africa include Late former United Nations Secretary-General and AGRA founder, Kofi Annan, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Presidents Felix Tshishiked and Joaquim Chissano, and AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adeshina among others.