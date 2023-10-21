President Bola Tinubu recently approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Dr. Muyi Aina will serve as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency. This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, late Friday.

Muyi Aina is an experienced management consultant and public health professional, with a background in healthcare and management consulting. His most recent position was the Principal at Solina Group, Maryland, United States of America. He oversees the development and management of the company’s diverse portfolio of projects and partnerships.

Academic background

Dr. Aina has a medical degree from the University of Ilorin in Nigeria. He furthered his education by earning an MPH in International Health from Harvard University and a PhD in infectious disease epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

He also holds a certificate in vaccine science and policy from Johns Hopkins University.

Career

Prior to establishing Solina Group, Dr.Aina served as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, a globally renowned management consulting firm. In this role, he worked on various projects, ranging from strategy development to organizational and operational performance improvements and mergers and acquisitions.

Notably, he played a key role on the faculty at the University of Maryland School, contributing to implementing AIDS Relief, a multi-country anti-retroviral treatment program funded by PEPFAR. Additionally, he was part of the panel of experts responsible for developing WHO guidelines for clinical mentoring to support the scale-up of antiretroviral treatment in resource-limited settings.

He has been instrumental in projects focused on enhancing immunization performance in Nigeria, notably contributing to the Landscape Study of Routine Immunization in Nigeria (LARI) and the transformation of the National and State Vaccine Logistics and Supply Chain system.

Throughout his career, he has taken the lead on numerous impactful projects, including the development of an innovative and sustainable model for engaging private for-profit facilities in the delivery of HIV/AIDS medical services funded by PEPFAR, which is being implemented in five Nigerian states to address the challenges posed by the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

In addition to his healthcare initiatives, Dr. Aina has been involved in non-healthcare projects, such as managing the Youth Enterprise With Innovation in Nigeria (YouWiN) program, sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria. YouWiN is an annual business plan competition that selects 1,200 award winners each year, providing them with up to 10 million naira in government grants for business startups or expansions.