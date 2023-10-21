Trading activities on the Nigerian equities market finished the week on a bearish note as the NGX All-Share Index fell by 0.42% WoW to close at 66,915.41 points.

During the week ending October 20, the ASI declined by 0.42% from the 67,200.69 points recorded at the close of the week ending October 13. The market capitalization also followed suit to close at N36.76 trillion.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX MERI Value and NGX Sovereign Bond which appreciated by 0.47%, 0.54%, 3.52%, 1.82%, 3.24%, 2.99% and 3.08% respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

The NGX’s ASI recorded a Month-to-Date (MtD) increase of 0.80%, and a Year-to-Date (YtD) increase of 30.56%.

Equity Market Performance

The market recorded a trading volume of 1.496 billion share units valued at N24.283 billion during the week across 29,298 deals. The trading volume was a slight decrease from the 1.470 billion share units valued at N24.430 billion traded last week.

The Financial Services Industry took the lead, trading 1.047 billion shares valued at N12.709 billion in 13,667 deals, making up 69.99% and 52.34% of the total turnover volume and value, respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 94.997 million shares worth N1.445 billion in 1,982 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry secured the third spot, trading 80.655 million shares worth N526.409 million in 1,459 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA), Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK), and Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) emerged as the leading three stocks by trading volume. Together, they traded 447.125 million shares valued at N6.488 billion across 4,913 deals, contributing 29.88% and 26.72% to the overall equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Top Gainers (by Percentage)

THOMASWY: +29.64% to close at N3.63

DAARCOMM: +9.52% to close at N0.23

JBERGER: +9.09% to close at N36.00

UBA: +8.26% to close at N19.00

LEARNAFRICA: +6.45% to close at N3.30

Top Losers (by Percentage)

SOVRENINS: -17.50% to close at N0.33

CADBURY: -16.00% to close at N12.60

STANBIC: -13.06% to close at N69.55

FLOURMILL: -11.88% to close at N28.20

OKOMU: -9.96% to close at N236.80

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Watch

For Stocks worth over one trillion, the week was a relatively quiet week of trading, as DANGCEM, BUAFOOD, BUACEMENT, SEPLAT, and AIRTELAFRI recorded zero changes to their share price. ZENITH and GTCO appreciated by 3.28% and 2.31% respectively, while MTNN recorded a 0.2% decline Week-on-Week.

Most Tier-1 Banks recorded share price appreciation during the trading week, as a lot of trading activity was carried out in the financial services industry. United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP), Zenith Bank (ZENITH), and GT Bank (GTCO) recorded +8.26%, +3.79%, +3.28%, and +2.31% respectively. While First Bank (FBNH) recorded a –1.24% share decline.