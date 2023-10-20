President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given his approval for the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the new Auditor-General of the Federation, as suggested by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement on Friday

He said the appointment was done in the exercise of powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

According to Ngelale, the president gave his approval for Mr. Chira’s appointment following a screening exercise conducted by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

This exercise determined him as the most qualified candidate, having achieved the highest score in the examination among all eligible candidates for the position.

“President Bola Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” the statement added.