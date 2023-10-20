At the close of Friday’s trading session, the NGX continued its bearish run as equities lost 0.27%.

The NGX All-Share Index closed at 66,915.41 points, a 0.27% decline from the 67,098.81 points recorded yesterday.

The market capitalization also recorded a 0.27% decline as investors scalped N100.8 billion from the market, causing it to close at N36.76 trillion.

Trading activity was low on the day as only 205.88 million units were traded, against the 298.69 million share units traded yesterday. The value of trade carried out today was N6.38 billion in 4,986 deals, against N4.48 billion in 5,435 deals yesterday.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 66,915.41 points

% Day Change: -0.27%

Day’s Lowest: 66,909.15 points

Day’s Highest: 67,081.18 points

% YTD: +30.56%

Market Cap: N36.76 trillion

Volume Traded: 205.88 million

Value: N6.38 billion

Deals: 4,986

Top Gainers and Losers

Thomas Wyatt (THOMASWY), Ikeja Hotels (IKEJAHOTEL), and Omatek Ventures (OMATEK) topped the gainers chart as they recorded +10.00%, +7.51%, and +7.14% respectively. AIICO Insurance (AIICO) with +4.48%, and Cutix Plc (CUTIX) with +4.07% completed the list of the top five gainers at the close of trading.

Cadbury Nigeria (CADBURY) led the losers’ chart with –10.00%. Flour Mill of Nigeria (FLOURMILL) with –9.03%, Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) with -8.33%, Geregu Power (GEREGU) with –7.22%, and Unilever Nigeria (UNILEVER) with –5.23% complete the list for the top five losers of the day.

Top Traded Stocks

Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) led the chart of most traded stocks in terms of volume with 28.13 million units traded. It was followed by FCMB (FCMB) with 18.03 million units, Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) with 18.02 million, UBA (UBA) with 13.40 million units, and First Bank (FBNH) with 12.02 million units.

With respect to value traded, Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) with N596.72 million topped the chart, followed by UBA (UBA) with N254.22 million, Fidelity Bank with N230.17 million, First Bank (FBNH) with N192.05 million, and FCMB with N108.19 million.

SWOOTs Watch

For Stocks Worth Over One Trillion, the trading day was almost flat as BUACEM, BUAFOOD, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, and DANGCEM recorded zero price change at the close of trading. However, GTCO and ZENITHBANK recorded a 0.56% and 0.30% decline respectively in their share prices.

FUGAZ Update

Tier-1 banks had mixed fortune during the trading day, as GTCO (-0.56%), FBNH (-0.63%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.30%) recorded declines in their share prices. While UBA (+1.06%) and ACCESSCORP (+0.61%) recorded increases in their share prices.