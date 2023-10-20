A Nairametrics review of global crude prices on Friday, October 20 revealed that Brent crude had hit $93 per barrel.

On Friday morning at 5:46 AM (GMT +1), Brent crude was $93.31 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was $90.50 per barrel and Bonny Light was $93.57 per barrel.

The recent increase in global benchmark Brent crude oil prices is primarily attributed to the heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Oil traders are closely monitoring the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has the potential to escalate into a larger regional conflict, with concerns that other countries may become involved.

This apprehension has grown, particularly after reports suggested that Israel was preparing for a ground assault on Gaza.

Additionally, there are allegations that Iran was involved in an October 7 attack by Hamas on a festival, resulting in casualties among soft targets, including women and children. Israel’s retaliatory actions since then have led to further loss of life and property damage in Gaza.

Oil analysts are expressing concerns that this conflict may not remain confined to the immediate region. There is a fear that it could spread to involve other states, with even the possibility of drawing in the United States.

The U.S. has significantly increased its military presence in the region. Notably, the Middle East supplies approximately one-third of the world’s crude oil, making the situation a key driver of global oil price volatility.

The unfolding developments in the Middle East hold significant implications for the energy sector and highlight the intricate relationship between geopolitical tensions and global oil markets.

If the conflict remains localized to an Israeli ground assault on the Gaza Strip, oil prices are likely to stabilize around their current level of $93 per barrel and may even start to decrease.

However, if the conflict expands into a broader regional crisis, it could initiate confrontations on Israel’s northern border, involving Iranian-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Subsequently, the conflict may extend to include Iran, which has been accused of collaborating with Hamas in the initial attack on Israel, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the situation and its potential repercussions on oil prices, as the conflict’s scope and actors involved remain dynamic factors to watch closely.

What you should know

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been reported by the mainstream media as a full-scale war. CNN reports that as of Friday, there is an escalation in military movements along the Israel-Gaza border.

According to CNN, in response to inquiries about this military activity, Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that the reserves are fully prepared, well-equipped, and focused on their mission, ready for the next phase of operations.

However, he also emphasized that the specifics of when, where, and how these military activities will progress or intensify will not be disclosed at this time.