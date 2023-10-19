President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI) for an initial term of four (4) years.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The President’s approval of Dr. Olusi’s appointment follows the voluntary resignation of former BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olukayode Pitan.

Brief Profile of Olusi

Dr. Olasupo Olusi has two decades of experience as a World Bank economist and development finance expert. From 2011 to 2015, he held the role of economic adviser to the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance. Dr. Olusi’s academic journey includes graduating from Hull University in the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, he earned a master’s degree in international Money, Finance, and Investment, along with a Doctorate in Finance and Economics from Durham University in 2005.

The President instructed the new BOI Chief Executive to ensure that all Nigerians, regardless of the size of their enterprises and the sector they operate in, have equal and fair access to crucial support for promoting job creation and wealth generation.

This directive places special emphasis on supporting lower and middle-income entrepreneurs.

More Insights

Bank of Industry Limited is Nigeria’s oldest and largest Development Finance Institution currently operating.

It is owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria and private shareholders.

It exists to facilitate the transformation of Nigeria’s industrial sector by providing financial and advisory support for the establishment of large, medium and small projects/ enterprises, and the expansion, diversification, rehabilitation and modernisation of existing enterprises.

This commitment has continuously driven us to develop innovative strategies, interventions and solutions that are propelling the Nigerian economy towards sustained growth.

The Bank continues to support growth across various sectors including Agro and Food Processing, Creative Industries, Engineering and Technology, Healthcare and Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy and Solid Minerals; leveraging its 30 state offices nationwide.