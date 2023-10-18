The Senate on Wednesday gave its approval for Ola Olukoyede to take on the role of substantive chairman at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The upper legislative chamber has also approved Muhammad Hammajoda as the secretary of the EFCC and appointed Halima Shehu as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The nominees were confirmed after they were screened in the “committee of the whole”.

They addressed various inquiries from senators within their designated domains, focusing on the matters entrusted to them by President Bola Tinubu.

Backstory

The country’s primary anti-graft agency has witnessed a significant restructuring of its leadership in the months following the inauguration of President Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

On June 14, 2023, the President decided to suspend Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely from his role as the head of the anti-graft agency.

This suspension was deemed necessary to facilitate a thorough investigation into his conduct during his tenure, as there were serious allegations of abuse of office against him.

The President subsequently tasked Abdulkarim Chukkol, the Commission’s Director of Operations, with serving as the acting EFCC chairman, as Bawa was taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS).

With last Thursday’s appointment and Wednesday’s Senate confirmation, Olukoyede has now become the commission’s new head.

He also said the President appointed Hammajoda to serve as the Secretary of the EFCC for a renewable term of five years in the first instance.