The Nigeria Police Force and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Service (INL) of the US have agreed to strengthen their collaboration to improve public safety.

The collaboration includes digitalization and cloud-based data integration for the Nigeria Police Force and training programs aimed at “training the trainers” to enhance the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force through the development of skilled and knowledgeable trainers.

This agreement came following a meeting between the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun, and the Assistant Secretary of INL of the US, Mr. Todd Robinson, as part of the IG’s visit to the US for the 130th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference.

Nairametrics learns that the meeting focused on various crucial issues, collaborative efforts, and mutual support to enhance Nigeria’s law enforcement and public safety.

They discussed key areas of cooperation, including the Special Intervention Squad addressing critical security challenges in Nigeria.

What they said

In describing the meeting, Egbetokun said,

“The meeting also focused on the need to strengthen efforts relating to the Sex Offenders Registry Database, an essential tool in safeguarding communities from sexual offenders and public safety.

“Both parties discussed ways to enhance community safety through effective management and utilization of this registry”.