The Federal Government has said that Nigerian journalists are facing exceptionally challenging circumstances and deserve improved working conditions.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, shared this information during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Idris acknowledged that certain journalists had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He pledged to utilize the government’s existing resources to improve their conditions.

“Peculiarity allowance for journalists is a contentious issue. However, we all agree that journalists need to be encouraged and have their dues.

“This is because they are working under and during the most difficult times, and sometimes, they pay the supreme price just like members of our armed forces.

“Many times, you see Journalists embedded with members of the armed forces when they go to fight insurgents in the country and many of them come back with injuries.

“You saw what happened recently in Zamfara, where a journalist lost his life because of the activities of bandits.

“These are not desirable things, and every Minister of Information would want to see that this comes to an end,” Idris said.

More Insights

He further noted that journalists are a part of the Nigerian state, underscoring the fact that the nation has its own specific approach to categorizing workers based on their salaries and wages.

The Minister stressed the need to avoid singling out journalists when considering issues of wage increases. Instead, it is crucial to take into account the unique nature of their profession and work towards addressing their specific concerns.

He therefore said that it is imperative that any wage increase initiatives are tailored to the particular demands and expectations placed on journalists to ensure a fair and equitable compensation structure for their work.

“It is therefore, necessary that we look, not in part, but in whole, that at the end of the day, we are also seen to be responsible citizens of the country,” he said.