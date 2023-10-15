Jabi is an area located within the phase 2 vicinity of the Abuja Municipality, known for housing the iconic Jabi Lake – a man-made reservoir with a surface area of approximately 1,300 hectares.

In recent times, Jabi has become one of the most affluent and notable locations within Abuja and is fast growing to become a prime residential location. According to Estate Intel data, the average land price in Jabi has grown by 16.51% in the past five years, exhibiting a positive market forecast.

In this article, we explore the growth of Jabi Lake and highlight key residential developments located within the area.

Luxury residential development is emerging as an area of focus for developers in the area

Historically, Jabi has been one of the most notable areas in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. Its fame originated from playing host to the lake, which was created to act as a hydroelectric power reservoir.

However, the creation of the bigger Lower Usuma Dam led to the lake becoming inactive as a hydroelectric reservoir, thus becoming a major point of attraction for tourists.

Over the years, Jabi’s proximity to the city centre and connectivity through the ring roads and the bus park have catalysed the growth of Jabi as a notable residential location.

However, developments supplied in the area were within the midscale to deluxe segments of the market with very few delivered along the lake.

Due to the growth of the Jabi area and rising demand, residential developers have identified an opportunity to provide developments, particularly along the Jabi lakefront.

According to the data, there is an equal share of middle-income and deluxe-grade residential developments within Jabi, thus presenting a gap in the luxury segment of the market.

As such, property developers such as 7-Fifteen Capital Limited have been seeking to plug this gap as illustrated by their recently completed and ongoing developments.

This interest has been complimented by the presence of leisure amenities such as the Jabi Boat Club, water-based recreational activities like fishing, and the Jabi Lake Mall which was completed in 2015.

The mall provides easy access to retail and leisure for residents of the Jabi lakefront with tenants like Shoprite, Game, Silverbird Cinemas and Maxtivity.

According to Estate Intel, since the completion of the mall in 2015, 131 units of residential property have been supplied to the Jabi area, with over 150 more units to be added in the next 3 years.

Apart from the mall, the Jabi Lake area also hosts a recreational park, which provides greenery and a natural relaxation area for families.

As a result of these amenities, there has been increased activity along the waterfront by residential developers. Below we highlight the top three residential developments in the area.

Top 3 Residential Developments Along the Jabi Lakefront

Grade: Luxury

Size: 78 units

Status: Under construction

Developer: 7-Fifteen Capital Limited

The Shore is a luxury residential development currently being developed by 7-Fifteen Capital Limited, scheduled to be completed in Q2 2025.

The development comprises two towers: The Horizon Tower and The Vista Tower, which consist of both live-in and hotel apartments ranging from 1, 2 to 3-bedrooms, and 4-bedroom penthouses.

The project is one of four developments by 7-Fifteen Capital Limited along the Jabi lakefront. Once completed, residents of The Shore will enjoy the following amenities:

Spa

Jetty

Lakeview Lounge

Co-working space

Grade: Luxury

Size: 60 Units

Status: Newly Completed

Developer: 7-Fifteen Capital Limited

JV Developer: Verdant Homes

The 7-Fifteen Lakeside Estate is the first waterfront residential development completed by 7-Fifteen Capital Limited. The development comprises 3 house types ranging from apartments, terraces, and villas – totalling 60 units. The development, located on Bala Sokoto Way, Jabi, Abuja, is adjacent to the Jabi Lake Mall.

In addition to offering a scenic view of the iconic lake, the development also offers enticing amenities to residents comprising:

Concierge Services

Gym

Clubhouse

Jetty

Co-working spaces

Smart Home Systems

3. Lakeview Apartments

Grade: Deluxe

Size: ~50 units

Status: Completed

The Lake View Apartments is one of the earliest residential estate developments located along the Jabi Lakefront. The estate comprises 50 units of storied duplexes.

The deluxe development offers a range of amenities for residents to enjoy such as:

Swimming pool

Lakefront view

The increasing interest in the Jabi lakefront as an appealing location for residential developments is expected to further spur growth in terms of sales, and rental prices in the area.

So far, there has been a 4.74% increase in average sales prices of 4-bedroom developments in the Jabi area, with a neutral market forecast.

As more luxury developments are delivered, the Jabi Lake area is becoming a prime location for residential real estate in Abuja.

Author: Bisi Adedun