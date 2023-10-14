The Board of Premium Pension Limited has announced a few changes at the corporate level, which include the appointment of Gen. Bitrus Kwaji (Rtd) OON as its new Chairman effective 19th August 2023. This followed the retirement of the erstwhile Chairman Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo who held the position since 2020.

Similarly, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, DCG Garba Bala Makarfi (Rtd), and Dr. Mansur Aleiro joined the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors in September 2023.

General Kwaji (rtd), a career soldier trained by the Nigerian Army to become a chartered accountant is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Strayer University Washington DC, USA, among others.

Until he retired from the Nigerian Army in 2014, General Kwaji, was the Group Managing Director, of Nigerian Army Welfare Ltd/Gte, a non-profit organization, registered by the Nigerian Army under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990.

During his over thirty (30) years career in the Nigerian Army, he held several positions, including Deputy Defence Attaché Finance, Washington DC, General Manager (Investments) of the Nigerian Army Welfare Scheme, Director of Finance Defence Intelligence Agency, Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration as well as Chairman, Military Pensions Board.

Gen. Kwaji is a distinguished Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FCNA).

Until he was appointed Chairman of, the Board of Directors, he chaired the Board Audit Committee as well as the Finance and General Purposes Committee had oversight over the development of the Company’s Strategic Plan and was responsible for periodic review as well as monitoring the implementation of the Plan.

It is these wide-ranging experiences, garnered over the years, deep understanding of the business as well as the Strategic Plan of the Company that he is bringing to bear on his new assignment as the Chairman of the Board of Premium Pension Limited.

Dr. Nenadi Esther Usman is a distinguished and accomplished leader and respected public personality with a diverse and impressive background.

She holds a Doctorate Degree in Geography from the famous Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a master’s degree in Strategy and Security Management as well as expertise in Administration and taxation respectively.

She has exhibited a lifelong commitment to education, leadership, and public service. She served as the Minister of Finance in the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, where she played a pivotal role in shaping economic policies and strategies for Nigeria, meant to bolster the economic development of the nation.

Mr. Garba Bala Makarfi is a highly accomplished professional with a rich educational background and extensive experience in leadership roles. He holds a Diploma in Library Science and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Library and Information Science, both earned from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria demonstrating his commitment to continuous penchant for scholarship. Mr. Makarfi’s professional journey is marked by a series of notable achievements and training experiences that have enhanced his expertise and leadership abilities.

Notable among his trainings are participation in the first Nigerian Business Investment Forum and Exhibition of Modern Nigeria Products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Professional Development workshop in Canada, and the Transformation Initiatives Leadership training in Canada.

These experiences have equipped him with a global perspective and valuable insights into business and leadership. His distinguished career within the Nigerian Customs Service highlights his rise through the ranks, holding positions such as Superintendent, Chief Superintendent, Assistant Controller of Customs, and Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of Finance, Administration, and Technical Services.

Dr. Muhammadu Mansur Aliero is a consummate academician and an entrepreneur with a strong educational foundation and, a distinguished academic career spanning various institutions and degrees. He attended Usman Danfodio University Sokoto.

He completed his Ph.D. and MSc degrees in the year 2018 and 2012 respectively at the University of Putra Malaysia. Dr. Aliero’s academic achievements, professional expertise, and commitment to ongoing learning underscore his dedication to contributing to the fields of education, Business, and enterprise GIS.

His extensive training and memberships in professional organizations reflect his continuous pursuit of excellence and knowledge in his chosen career.

In his quest for knowledge, Dr. Mansur attended notable international conferences in Tunisia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China among others.

Premium Pension is one of the leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in Nigeria with over N1trillion Assets under Management (AuM), a feat achieved by the Company last year without any business combination.

Aliyu Mohammed Ali

Head, Corporate Communications