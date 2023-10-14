President Bola Tinubu recently approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers to lead various agencies and parastatals operating under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

This strategic decision strongly resonates with his vision to revitalize Nigeria’s economy, with a strong emphasis on promoting trade expansion and fostering the growth of small, medium, and large-scale industries throughout the nation.

One of the appointees is Kamar Bakrin, who will be heading the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

Kamar Bakrin stands out for his notable journey and impressive portfolio of experience.

He is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career spanning various industries and sectors, epitomizing a remarkable fusion of knowledge, expertise, and commitment.

Academic life

Bakrin’s journey began with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ilorin.

During his time at the university, he was not just a diligent student but also actively involved in extracurricular activities, serving as the Vice President of AIESEC and a vital player on the Basketball Team.

His multifaceted involvement early on laid the groundwork for his future leadership roles.

Equipped with this academic foundation, Bakrin took his aspirations to greater heights by pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Columbia University.

His time at Columbia University allowed him to delve deeper into the intricacies of business and leadership, becoming an active member of various student associations, including the Private Equity Club, Energy Roundtable, and Black Business Students Association.

Career

After completing his education, Bakrin’s career journey took him from finance and consulting to energy and investment.

He started his career as an Experienced Audit and Business Advisory Senior at Arthur Andersen (now KPMG), where he honed his skills in financial management and advisory services.

After this, he embraced a new challenge as a Category Financial Manager at Colgate Palmolive, gaining valuable experience in corporate finance and management.

His journey led him to The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he worked as a Consultant, contributing his insights and strategic thinking to one of the world’s most renowned management consulting firms.

His career trajectory took an exciting turn when he joined Ocean and Oil Holdings (now Oando Plc) as EVP, Head of Corporate Development.

Here, he played a pivotal role in complex post-merger integration and synergy realization, demonstrating his expertise in strategic leadership.

The next chapter of his career saw him at Oando Plc, where he held multiple roles. He first served as Chief Operating Officer, where he drove the migration to a higher-margin product portfolio and established a foundation for an execution-driven culture.

Later, as Managing Director/CEO of Oando Energy Services, he managed the transformation of the company into a proper oilfield services business, showcasing his ability to lead and drive business growth.

As Group Executive for Infrastructure/Resources Businesses at Helios Investment Partners, Bakrin played a pivotal role from 2013 to 2018.

During this time, he contributed his expertise in the development and management of infrastructure and resource businesses.

He furthered his impact as an Operating Partner at Vios Equity Partners in January 2019. In this role, Bakrin continues to bring his extensive experience and acumen to the table, influencing the strategies and directions of the organization.