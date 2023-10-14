The Federal Government has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Scheme, through which it plans to award N5 million each to 45 startups and researchers focusing on AI.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, announced the opening of applications for the scheme on Friday.

According to him, the objective of the scheme is to support the mainstreaming of the application of Artificial Intelligence for economic prosperity.

He said the N5 million grant is to help the startups and researchers improve their work for the benefit of the economy.

The launch

Announcing the launch of the scheme and opening of applications via a post on X, the Minister said:

“We’ve launched the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme to fund 45 consortia of startups and researchers to allow them to explore further opportunities to deepen their work and build a sustainable AI ecosystem in Nigeria.

“We are inviting researchers and startups working in AI to apply for up to N5m (Five Million Naira) at this link airg.nitda.gov.ng/#, as we build a strong foundation for our ministry’s efforts to drive innovation, increase productivity in critical sectors and position Nigeria as a global centre for AI technology application.”

According to the information shared on the scheme’s website, the areas being looked at include Agriculture, Education and Workforce, Finance, Governance, Healthcare, Utility, and Sustainability

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the grant, the Ministry said the applicant must be a consortium that includes a start-up or technology company, a Nigerian academic researcher, or a foreign researcher

Must have a research proposal that aligns with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy’s AI priority areas.

The applicant must have a detailed proposal outlining the project and its potential impact on the Nigerian economy.

Must have a demonstrable track record of excellence in research or entrepreneurship.

Must be able to publish at least one peer-reviewed article within one year of receiving the grant.

Application Process

The application opens on October 13, 2023, and ends on November 15, 2023. The Ministry said all applications must be submitted through the designated online channel provided.

It added that the proposals will be evaluated by a panel of AI experts, while shortlisted applicants will be notified via email and invited for an interview.