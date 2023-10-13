In an announcement dated October 13 and signed by Ajuri Ngelale, it was conveyed that President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers for various agencies and parastatals within the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

This move aligns with his vision to rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy by emphasizing trade expansion through facilitating small, medium, and large-scale industries across the nation.

The appointed individuals for the respective agencies are as follows:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin

National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin

Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi

Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni

Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi

Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada

Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo

Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA

Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa

Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

President Bola Tinubu, with the aim of revitalizing the nation, expects the newly appointed heads in this vital sector to perform optimally in line with new key performance benchmarks set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, in harmony with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

The appointments are effective immediately, as per the President’s directive.