In an announcement dated October 13 and signed by Ajuri Ngelale, it was conveyed that President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers for various agencies and parastatals within the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.
This move aligns with his vision to rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy by emphasizing trade expansion through facilitating small, medium, and large-scale industries across the nation.
The appointed individuals for the respective agencies are as follows:
- Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN
- Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin
- National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin
- Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi
- Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni
- Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi
- Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada
- Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii
- Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke
- Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo
- Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA
- Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa
- Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu
- National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin
President Bola Tinubu, with the aim of revitalizing the nation, expects the newly appointed heads in this vital sector to perform optimally in line with new key performance benchmarks set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, in harmony with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.
The appointments are effective immediately, as per the President’s directive.
Leave a Reply