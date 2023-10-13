Nigeria’s Minister for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo on Thursday, October 12, urged the contractors working on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline to ensure the asset is ready by July/August 2024.

This is according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

The Minister who toured the construction site expressed concerns over the slow pace of work, demanding from Oilserve Limited, the contractor handling segment one of the project, when exactly the project would be completed.

A part of the statement read:

“Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has charged contractors handling the 614-kilometer Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano (AKK) gas pipelines project not to default on the promised July/August 2024 completion deadline.”

Note that during the October 12 tour, key figures from the Nigerian oil and gas sector visited Pai Village in Kwali Area Council of Abuja to inspect the progress of the Pai River Crossing, a critical phase of the extensive 614 KM Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.

The delegation included Olalekan Ogunleye, EVP Gas, Power & New Energy, representing Mele Kyari, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), alongside the honourable Minister for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo.

More insights

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, a pivotal infrastructure initiative, is employing cutting-edge Horizontal Directional Drilling Technology to expedite execution, demonstrating the continuous drive to utilize advanced methods for optimal results.

Oilserv Limited, acting as Segment A Contractor on behalf of NNPC Limited, is actively involved in the implementation of this significant endeavour.

Their participation underscores the commitment to propel this crucial national infrastructure project forward.

According to the NNPCL, the company’s dedication is exemplified through timely project deliveries, close collaboration with Government Security Agencies and local communities, and the utilization of state-of-the-art technology to ensure the successful completion of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project holds substantial significance in Nigeria’s developmental landscape, aiming to bolster the accessibility and distribution of natural gas across the nation.

The AKK Gas Pipeline is a conduit for gas supply in the country.

What you should know

Recall that in August 2023, the Tinubu administration broke ground for the 1350 megawatts (MW) Gwagwalada Independent Power Project. The Gwagwalada IPP is a project that will be reliant on the AKK Pipeline for supply.

During the groundbreaking, Mele Kyari had said that The Gwagwalada IPP would be supplied through the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project, which is currently being developed.

Note that in April 2023, the NNPCL announced that the AKK gas pipeline was 70% complete, with $1.1 billion spent already.