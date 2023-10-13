Minister of Agriculture Abubakar Kyari has revealed the Federal Government is granting a 50% subsidy to wheat farmers in the upcoming dry season farming to ensure massive production of the grain in the country, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to reports from The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kyari spoke with newsmen shortly after inspecting various seed wheat productions in Kano on Friday.

“We are fully committed to promoting substantial wheat production in the upcoming dry season farming for both local and foreign export activities,” he emphasized.

He elaborated on the renewed agenda by President Tinubu, aiming to secure food production for Nigeria starting next month, with a specific focus on wheat farming during the dry season.

Wheat farming in Jigawa state

During his visits to Kano and Jigawa to oversee seed production, the minister expressed his satisfaction with the critical role played by local production in the farming sector.

The Minister said,

“Jigawa State has demonstrated a strong commitment to wheat farming by dedicating 40,000 hectares of land, nearing the Federal Government’s target of 70,000 hectares set aside for this year,”

The minister clarified that the Federal Government was diligently working to ensure an adequate supply of seeds to cover the 70,000 hectares designated for wheat farming.

“The breeder and foundation seeds underwent rigorous examination, and we are now content with our plan to phase out wheat importation before next year’s irrigation farming season.”

“This is necessary as wheat importation is draining a significant portion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.“

FG plans to safeguard food security

Kyari emphasized that the Federal Government’s strategic plan is to safeguard the nation’s food production and achieve self-sufficiency, with a particular focus on eliminating the need for seed importation.

“In the next 4-5 years, with the programs we have put in place, Nigeria will completely cease importing wheat seeds and become self-sufficient through local production, which will enhance food production and security.”

The minister’s visits included stops at the National Wheat Council Warehouses in Sharada, AA Albasu Grains Company, and Alyumna Seeds Production Company.