The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has unveiled the implementation plans for the Technical Talent Training program, where the government will train 3 million young Nigerians.

Tijani in an implementation document released on Thursday said the Ministry would be adopting the “1%-10%100% Implementation Rule”.

According to him, this rule is a guide to ensure a high success rate of the program and gives the Ministry a way to reduce the cost of quality on all its initiatives before scaling to the wider population.

Explaining the rule and how it will be applied to the project, Tijani said the “1%-10%-100% Implementation Rule” is a framework that posits that the program starts small and gradually increases the scope as the projects progress. He added that the number 1 in the mechanism denotes “Prototyping”, number 10 denotes “Piloting”, while number 100 denotes “Scaling”.

Why the rule is being adopted

While noting that the implementation rule would be applied to the Ministry’s strategic blueprint to enable it to take a systematic and meticulous approach to all projects it plans to implement, the Minister said:

“This approach will allow us to detect flaws through thorough testing, evaluation, and gradual scaling, with the aim of successfully implementing projects and initiatives that will drive Nigeria towards digital transformation and economic growth. Our justification rests on the fact that this approach has become an important innovative approach to public service design as it allows experimental testing of new initiatives during early development thereby reducing risks and integrating users’ feedback

“It also enables collaboration and co-creation with citizens and facilitates stakeholders’ coordination. For a country like ours, this approach allows low-cost iteration and project tenure to discover inefficiency or failure. Similarly, for an initiative such as E-governance that requires trust from Nigerian workers, our approach can help overcome organizational resistance.”

The implementation

Adopting the rule, Tijani said in the Prototyping stage, 1%, that is 30,000 Nigerians will be trained in the first 3 months of the program.

For the second stage, which is Piloting, 300,000 people are to be trained within 3 to 12 months of the program, while the Scaling stage is expected to be implemented between 12 to 36 months of the program to achieve the 3 million target.

According to the implementation document, some of the skills Nigerians would be trained on are skills that utilise technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation.

These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud platform navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.

Applications for the first phase of the program is expected to be opened on Friday, October 13, 2023.