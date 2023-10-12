Senator Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, has officially inaugurated a daily flight service connecting Abuja and Bauchi, to be operated by ValueJet airline, with a strong commitment to passenger safety.

During the inaugural flight held at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi yesterday, the governor underscored the significance of Valuejet Airline’s renewed daily flights from Abuja to Bauchi.

The move, he stated, is a pivotal step in the ongoing endeavors of his administration to bolster transportation infrastructure and facilitate the movement of goods and services, ultimately driving economic development within the state.

Governor Mohammed noted that transportation is the lifeblood of any thriving economy, “as flights from Abuja to Bauchi play pivotal roles in connecting our state with the rest of the country,” and emphasized commitment to ensure ease of doing business, security, and the safe movement of people and goods within the state

He said,

“Our government has invested heavily in road networks, but we recognize that air travel is equally essential. Bauchi State International Airport, also known as the Abubakar Tafawa International Airport, serves not only Bauchi State but also the neighboring states of Yobe, Jigawa, Gombe, and Adamawa. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities to ensure the effective operation of airlines.

“We are aware of the challenges facing the aviation industry, and we pledge to do everything in our power to make your business in Bauchi State not only profitable but also an opportunity to expand and thrive.

“To the airlines operating on this route, I call upon you to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, punctuality, and consistency. Building trust and confidence among passengers is essential for the success of your operations.”

Acknowledging the state government’s partnership with Value Jet Airline, Mohammed emphasized that it underscores the substantial potential and opportunities within Bauchi State. He also vowed to secure the airline’s profitability and efficient functioning in the state.

The governor expressed gratitude to the regulatory agencies within the Federal Ministry of Aviation for their valuable support in upholding Bauchi Airport to international standards and best practices.

He reaffirmed the government’s steadfast dedication to enhancing the ease of conducting business, emphasizing the pivotal role a well-operating airport plays in unlocking tourism and investment prospects in Bauchi State and the northern region of Nigeria.