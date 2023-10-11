Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday officially swore in Mr. Olabode Agoro as the 22nd Head Of Service (HOS) for the Lagos State Civil Service.

Agoro, 56 years old, assumes this role succeeding Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who voluntarily retired in September after five years in the position. Muri-Okunola now serves as the Private Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu extended his congratulations to the new HOS, acknowledging the significant responsibilities entrusted by the constitution to the HOS office in providing guidance and leadership to the public workforce.

The governor encouraged Agoro to dedicate himself to governance and continue the legacy of his predecessors. He emphasized the importance of public service in implementing policies and programs in a diverse state like Lagos and emphasized the need for professionalism, efficient service delivery, and meeting global standards.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his confidence in Agoro’s capability based on his exemplary contributions, dedication, and professionalism as a public servant over the years.

What the governor said:

”The Office of the Head of Service, in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos, carries a lot of responsibility. This is so, because government relies significantly on the public service for the implementation of policies and programmes.

”Lagos public service has a great reputation of competence among its peers, but there is still so much to be done to continuously raise the bar of professionalism, and to ensure prompt, effective and efficient service delivery that meets global standards.

”Given the high expectations of our citizens, this is the task that our new Head of Service must completely dedicate himself to as he takes on the huge responsibility of providing direction and leadership to the most vibrant and progressive public service in the country.

”I have no doubt about his capability to lead the Civil Service, and to build on the legacy and achievements of his predecessors.

”My confidence and trust are predicated on his exemplary contributions, remarkable dedication and his professionalism. Agoro has displayed these attributes over the years as a public servant.”

Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to civil servants, welfare and HOS pledge

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of civil servants.

He cited a 20% salary increase provided in January, staff transportation services, and reserved housing slots for civil servants as examples of this commitment.

Sanwo-Olu praised Muri-Okunola’s successful tenure and called upon the new HOS and civil servants to collaborate with his government in surpassing expectations and achieving milestones under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda.

Agoro, in his response, pledged to build on the legacy of his predecessor and emphasized the importance of civil servants’ welfare and working environment.

Before becoming HOS, Agoro served as the longest-serving Permanent Secretary, overseeing the Lagos State Government Lands Bureau, and as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Land Matters to former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.