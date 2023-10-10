Linda Akhigbe was recently appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategies Communications with a stint in Broadcast Journalism, as a Communications Expert and Content Provider.

Her most recent role was as the Senate correspondent where she also produced and hosted ‘The Gavel,’ a program dedicated to highlighting the activities of the National Assembly.

Academic life

Akhigbe studied Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State and proceeded to the University of Leicester to study for a Master’s in Media, Communications, and PR.

She also obtained a Thomson Reuters Foundation Certificate Course Advanced Business and Financial Reporting – London in 2009.

She is an experienced Senior Reporter and Anchor with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry.

She describes herself as skilled in Storytelling, News Writing, Journalism, Program Production and Presentation, Editing, Media Relations, and Public Relations.

Foray into Journalism

Her journey into broadcasting commenced during her mandatory one-year National Youth Service Scheme at the National Television Authority (NTA) Awka, Anambra State in 2005, where she served as a newscaster/Reporter.

Whilst there she was involved in the production and presentation of a weekly thirty-minute civic education program and covered political activities including reading the evening news.

She then proceeded to HotFM as a News Anchor/ Correspondent between May 2006 and February 2008.

During her time there she reported extensively on the activities of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations, the World, and the EU.

In addition, she was involved in producing a weekly 30-minute voter education program and anchored the hourly news.

Time at Channels TV

Driven by her passion for media, Linda joined Channels Television in 2008 as a Senior News Anchor/Correspondent and has been there for 15 years.

Her role started as a news reporter where she reported exclusively on Parliament with a focus on key legislations moved and passed, critical Parliamentary interventions as well as analyzing the Law-making process.

She also reported the activities of Political Parties and evaluated the key decisions reached by political parties.

She also handled the coverage of the Presidential and Governorship elections in Nigeria and reported on social issues and terrorism in Nigeria including the abduction of the Chibok girls and the “BRING BACK OUR GIRLS” movement.

Further, she reported the activities of International Organisations namely: the United Nations (UN), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In her role as an International Reporter, at Channels TV, she covered the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) meetings as they held across different countries.

She has also produced a 30-minute documentary and special reports on irregular migration of Africans to Europe in collaboration with Doctors Without Bothers (MSF) in Italy.

She has also undertaken a special coverage of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Her duties also involved News Anchoring and Production where she anchored the major news bulletin of the day in English and conducted Live studio interviews with Government officials, Federal Lawmakers, Political Analysts, News and Policymakers

As Program Producer, of a 30-minute weekly program called “The Gavel”, she highlighted the major activities in Nigeria’s Parliament every week as well as analyzed key legislative agenda and the Law-making process.

She has also single-handedly interviewed lawmakers and key actors in Parliament, civil rights activists, as well as public analysts and legal experts on critical legislation and Parliamentary matters.

In general, she is a versatile reporter who has covered various beats, including Diplomacy, Energy, and Labour, during her tenure at Channels Television.

Beyond her career, Linda has a deep appreciation for good music and enjoys indulging in books.