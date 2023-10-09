A Lagos State High Court, on Monday, sentenced Policeman, ASP Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for killing Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

Mrs Raheem lost her life on Christmas Day last year when Vandi opened fire in the presence of her husband as they were returning from the church at a police checkpoint in Lagos.

The police officer who had been suspended was convicted for the murder of Omobolanle Raheem, a Lagos property lawyer, on Christmas Day.

The Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square found him guilty and was sentenced to death by hanging.

Details of the Case

Vandi was arraigned by the Lagos State government, charged with the murder of the 41-year-old pregnant lawyer at the Ajah under-bridge checkpoint on December 25, 2022.

Vandi, an officer affiliated with the Ajiwe police division in Ajah, faced suspension from his duties just two days following the incident. The state government then proceeded to lodge a single-count murder charge against him.

The trial, which began in January of this year, featured testimonies from the deceased’s husband, sister, police armourer, pathologist, and seven others. Additionally, the prosecution presented 27 exhibits.

Meanwhile, Vandi, the only witness in his defence, contended in court that the bullet presented as the alleged cause of Raheem’s death did not come from the rifle he had on the day of the incident.

Furthermore, he maintained that he had never laid eyes on the bullet until it was submitted as evidence in the court proceedings.

Justice Harrison, however, dismissed Vandi’s defence and imposed the death penalty by hanging.

“The court found the defendant guilty of one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” Judge Harrison ruled.