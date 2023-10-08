Silk Club in Ikoyi has been sealed off by the Lagos State Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA) due to allegations of noise pollution.

LASEPA carried out a nighttime enforcement operation on Saturday, leading to the closure and sealing of the club, as revealed in a statement published by the agency on X.

The operation was prompted by concerns over noise pollution and was directed by the Honourable Commissioner for Environment & Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

“Today, Saturday, October 7th, 2023, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing off Silk Club at 190 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi,”

In a subsequent statement, Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab emphasized the reason behind the club’s closure, citing noise pollution concerns as the primary factor. The operation was carried out by his directive.

According to the statement, the operation was led by Kayode Bello, the director of monitoring compliance and enforcement, and his team.

“As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficialconducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution.”

What you should know

This is not the first time the state government has taken action against clubs for violating its laws. In 2022, Quilox Club in Victoria Island was shut down due to noise pollution.

Recently, eight nightclubs and event centres in Ikeja and Victoria Island were sealed for various safety violations.

Lanre Mojola, Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, emphasized these actions aimed to ensure public safety and uphold a commitment to zero workplace and public facility accidents.

Mojola listed Hot Box Night Club, Shades Night Club, Buzzbar, CCX lounge, and several event centres among the violators.