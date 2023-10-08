Melinda Gates, the former wife of Microsoft’s billionaire founder, Bill Gates, has seen a remarkable increase in her net worth, gaining $7.7 billion just two years after their divorce.

Based on data tracked on Forbes by Nairametrics, as of May 2021, shortly after her divorce from Bill Gates, Melinda Gates became a billionaire with an estimated net worth of at least $2.4 billion.

However, her net worth has since skyrocketed to $10.1 billion as of October 2023.

How did Melinda French Gates get richer?

The significant boost in Melinda French Gates’ net worth can be attributed to the terms of their divorce settlement.

When the couple announced their divorce in May 2021, Bill’s investment vehicle, Cascade Investment, transferred nearly $2.4 billion in securities to Melinda on the same day.

This transfer included 2.94 million shares of AutoNation valued at $309 million, 14.1 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. worth $1.5 billion, 25.8 million shares of Mexico-based Coca-Cola Femsa valued at $120 million, and 155.4 million shares of Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa SA worth $386 million, according to SEC filings.

Melinda’s net worth continued to grow rapidly. By May 19, 2021, it had surged to $3.3 billion; by 2022, it had increased to $6.2 billion. At the beginning of the current year, 2023, her total net worth stood at $6.5 billion.

Why Melinda’s worth recorded $7.7 billion growth in 2 years

The primary reason for this remarkable increase in her net worth is the fluctuation in the stock prices of companies like Microsoft, where she holds significant stakes.

Between 2022 and 2023, Microsoft’s stock price experienced a major surge of 42.75%, rising from $239 to $327.26.

Microsoft’s success can be attributed to strategic investments in artificial intelligence, including its collaboration with OpenAI.

The company provides the computing power for OpenAI’s models, including the GPT-4 large language model, which has contributed to Microsoft’s competitive edge in the tech industry.

Microsoft reported impressive earnings in fiscal 2021 and 2022, with revenue and net income seeing substantial year-over-year growth.

Additionally, Microsoft has incorporated OpenAI tools into its products, such as the Bing search engine and the Windows operating system, further enhancing its position in the tech market.

In conclusion, Melinda Gates’ substantial increase in net worth is a result of her divorce settlement, including the transfer of significant securities, as well as the remarkable growth in the stock prices of companies like Microsoft, which has been a major beneficiary of its involvement with OpenAI and the success of products like ChatGPT.

Melinda Gate’s Background

Acknowledged as one of the most influential figures in the world of philanthropy, Melinda French Gates, at the age of 59, stands as a leading advocate for the empowerment of women and girls.

At the helm of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, her commitment to advancing the cause of women’s and girls’ rights has been unwavering.

In her next endeavour, Melinda French Gates is determined to bridge the financial divide for women entrepreneurs through her investment and incubation firm, Pivotal Ventures.