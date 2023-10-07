The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a stern final warning to Arise Television for the use of derogatory and incendiary language on its station.

The Commission’s Director General, Dr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, issued this warning in a letter dated October 6, 2023.

In the letter, a request was made to the TV station, urging them to adopt a delay mechanism in order to protect against inappropriate content.

The letter, which was addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, of Arise Global Media Limited also urged the TV station to keep to its responsibility of keeping its guests in check.

The warning was issued by the Commission eight months after they fined Arise TV N2m for breaching Nigeria’s broadcasting codes.

The letter was titled “Preponderance of derogatory and incendiary remarks: final warning.”

The letter reads,

“The NBC has observed with concern preponderance of incendiary remarks allowed on Arise news. This letter seeks to underscore the tremendous responsibility put on the broadcaster to manage the array of guests that may feature on the station from time to time.

“The commission listed the station’s morning show programme on 5th October anchored by Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni and Ayo Maio-Ese, which featured Oladokun Hassan and Dele Farotimi as guests. The programme contained unguarded incendiary remarks by Dele Farotimi against the Legislature and the Executive, the Judiciary and Mr. President.

“The station was also accused of not keeping to its responsibility while airing its programme “Newsday” which featured Kenneth Okonkwo, (Spokesperson of Labour Party) who used derogatory remarks on air.

“The commission therefore drew the attention of the broadcast station to broadcast rule and code 1.10.3, 3.3.1(a), 3.3.3(c), 3.3.1 (e), 5.3.3(b) and 5.5.6.

“Arise TV is advised to install a delay mechanism to guard against undesirable contents as prescribe in section 5.5.6 of the broadcasting code.”

What you should know

On February 3, 2023, Arise TV received a N2 million fine from NBC due to what the regulatory body termed as “unprofessional broadcasts.”

Listing the broadcasts, the letter wrote,

“On January 24, 2023, between 1: 00 pm – 2: 27pm, Arise TV aired the Presidential campaign rally of PDP which was held in Delta State, replete with unfair remarks and mockery of the APC presidential candidate by Dino Melaye.⁣

“Mr. Melaye sang a song ‘…hand dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wey no well, e dey shout emilokan’ he further went on to fall down demonstrating the frailty of the APC presidential candidate.”⁣

It was asserted that Arise TV aired the program and subsequently featured a repeat of the Dino Melaye clip, mocking the APC Presidential candidate, in a different segment hosted by Ojy Okpe titled “What’s Trending.”

“On January 26, 2023, at 9: 40 am, during the programme Morning Show, a guest, Na’jaatu Muhammed described the Presidential Candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu as mentally deranged without caution from the anchor. The guest had a field day with vituperations against the presidential candidate of the APC.

“On January 31, 2023, at 3:30 pm, during the broadcast of the PDP presidential rally in Sokoto State, Dino Melaye referred to the Vice-Presidential candidate of APC, Kashim Shettima as GCOB, meaning Grand Commander of Bandits.⁣

“Consequently, pursuant to the aforementioned Sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Arise TV is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira Only),” the letter read.⁣