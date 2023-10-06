The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd. and Seplat Energy have jointly delivered free eye care services to over 3,000 individuals residing in the oil-producing communities of Imo state.

As part of the 2023 “Eye Can See” program, the oil companies conducted 150 cataract surgeries and distributed 2,000 reading glasses.

During the program’s opening ceremony in Owerri, Dr Henry Okafor, the Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs, expressed his appreciation to NNPC Ltd/Seplat Energy for their support of the state government’s healthcare initiatives.

According to a previous statement by the media group, seen by Nairametrics, the Eye Can See project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3, emphasizing the importance of healthy lives and the promotion of well-being for all age groups.

The initiative’s goals also involve delivering complimentary optical care to community members at all levels, minimizing instances of permanent vision loss, distributing free reading glasses, and addressing various eye-related issues.

Furthermore, the initiative involves educating patients on proper eye care, recognizing symptoms of glaucoma, and adopting lifestyle changes aimed at reducing hypertension and diabetes rates.

What they said

The Commissioner explained the reason for the gesture saying,

“What you are doing here today is not as simple as performing surgeries and giving drugs to some of our sick people but it is a clear indication that you know what the people of the oil-producing area seriously need.

“It plays a good psychological role in their lives because they know that with these benefits they can build more affinity and working relationship with you”.

He also emphasized that this initiative would foster stronger ties between the communities and the oil companies.

He also pledged the State Government’s ongoing collaboration with these companies for the betterment of the state.

Furthermore, the commissioner recommended that the companies consistently communicate their corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects to the State Government for accurate documentation and record-keeping purposes.

He pointed out that maintaining such records would assist the government in addressing any allegations from host communities.

In earlier remarks, Mr Bala Wunti, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, highlighted the company’s commitment to socially responsible business practices, saying,

“We are sensitive to the needs of the people and our goal is to ensure that Nigerians benefit from our CSR intervention based on verifiable and critically assessed needs of the various identified benefitting states across the country.

“In NNPC Ltd, our vision for social intervention is to continue to operate ethically and sustainably and deal with the environment and social impacts occasioned by our activities, ” he said.

Wunti, represented by Mrs Wilson Halimat, highlighted that NNPC Ltd, in collaboration with its partner, has successfully executed numerous projects within these regions. These initiatives encompassed diverse areas of focus.

Regarding education, the companies took an active role in the construction and equipping of schools, classrooms, and laboratories. They also made significant contributions through book donations, scholarships, and support for quiz competitions.

Furthermore, these corporations expanded their assistance to encompass skill acquisition programs, initiatives promoting economic empowerment, healthcare projects, solar power endeavours, and various infrastructure development initiatives.

“The Eye Can See initiative is the signature CSR health programme of NNPC Ltd/Seplat Energy designed to provide quality eye care for people in its host communities.

“The aim is to prevent and reduce cases of permanent loss of vision, provide free reading glasses and treat other eye-related problems,” Wunti said.

He added that over the past 12 years, this initiative has screened no fewer than 86,226 patients, distributed more than 38,555 pairs of glasses, and carried out a successful total of 3,757 eye surgeries.

The yearly program focuses on individuals with diverse eye-related issues within the host communities.

In her comments, Mrs. Ibi-Ada Itotoi, the Managing Director of Seplat East Onshore Ltd, emphasized that this program is an integral part of their annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

She pledged to enhance next year’s program with the collaboration of their partners.

“This outreach we are doing is just a way of saying thank you to you for allowing us in your communities, for cooperating with us, and for having your representatives at the various forums.

“We know that without you, there is no way we can operate.

“We have seen some receiving glasses and some also receiving surgeries.

“There is no greater joy that any human being can have than to see that because of what you are doing, someone else’s life is improved,” she said.

The managing director, while appealing for increased collaboration with the host communities, committed that Seplat, in conjunction with NNPC Ltd., will persist in enhancing the well-being of these communities.

Dr. Godwin Isaiah, an ophthalmologist and part of the medical team, emphasized the importance of proper eye care. He highlighted that cataracts and glaucoma are the leading causes of blindness and cautioned against self-treatment, including the use of battery and acidic water for eye ailments.

“The eye is one of the most important organs of the body. Engage in basic nutrition; do not patronize quacks and see your eye surgeon or ophthalmologist when you have eye problems ,” he said.